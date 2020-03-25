Fact vs. Fiction: debunking COVID-19 myths

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- We continue to learn things every day about COVID-19 and its impacts. We know there is a lot of misinformation out there. So, we talked to the Vigo County Health Department to help debunk some things

We sat down with Roni Elder from the health department to help separate fact from fiction when it comes to COVID-19.

A big one that we have seen circulating on social media is that wearing a facemask or surgical mask can help stop you from getting the coronavirus.

"Surgical masks that you see most people wearing the ones that are in waiting rooms and such, those are just to protect you if you are sick. It is keeping everything inside your mask. So, if you wear it and you're healthy it's not going to protect you from things coming into the mask. It just keeps everything inside," Elder said. "if you are sick though it does contain everything inside of the mask."

Another frequently asked question is whether using hand sanitizer is the same, better or worse than washing your hands.

"So, washing your hands is always the best route to go. Especially, if you're going to be eating, washing your hands is best. If you don't have anything that you can see on your hands visibly, visible dirt, hand sanitizer is fine," she said. "But if you have anything on your hands it's not going to get it off fully."

We have also seen people on social media saying if you are able to hold your breath for 10 seconds without it hurting or you coughing that is a good indication you do not have COVID-19. Edler says that is a myth!

"That's not really something that we're going by. It's if you have any symptoms at all, cough, fever. Stay home. Don't try to hold your breath and be like 'oh I'm good from that," she said. "I think because it's a respiratory thing so they think if I hold my breath in then I have a good respiratory situation going on I'm not coughing so I'm good to go, but that's not the criteria you need to be following to see if you have it."

The biggest take aways, stay inside, social distancing is key, wash your hands frequently and if you have symptoms call your doctor and isolate yourself!