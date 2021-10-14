'"I think it's really important that we don't silence ourselves...' Facing injustice roundtable discussion held at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At ISU, three panelists explained what work is needed to move beyond the acknowledgment of racist acts and toward action to fight against it during an open conversation. It is all in an effort to fight racial injustices.

The roundtable discussion stems from the mile marker dedication for George Ward who was lynched back in 1901. Michael Seawood JR, a senior at ISU says he wants to be an advocate for black men who go through rough times in his community.

"To show that there's a different way than getting into trouble and hanging out with your friends and trying to be like a rapper when you can be more like yourself."

After the George Ward dedication, many members of the community are trying to step up to fight injustices every day. Assistant Professor Dr. Doss says there are plenty of ways to do so.

"Continue to educate yourself right continue to build yourself up from an individual perspective and also continue to think of new ways of helping and making sure everyone gets their needs met."

Local historian Dr. Crystal Reynolds says it's important for college students to keep leading the charge.

"With the civil rights movement with the black lives matter movement etc., they have taken leader and so we're telling them don't let your guard down."

Seawood says it's time for more of his peers to stand up for what's right.

"I think it's really important that we don't silence ourselves because we all got a light and we all here to show that light to the world."

If you want more information on the Facing Injustice Project, click here.