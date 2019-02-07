PHOENIX (AP) — A long-term care facility in Arizona where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth is shutting down.
Officials with Hacienda HealthCare announced Thursday that its board of directors determined it’s not sustainable to keep operating its intermediate care facility in Phoenix.
The facility serves infants, children and young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities who require a high level of medical care.
Hacienda officials say they’re working with state agencies to develop a plan to move 37 patients to other facilities. Hacienda’s skilled nursing facility will stay open.
A prosecutor is investigating after a 29-year-old incapacitated woman gave birth on Dec. 29. A former licensed nurse has been charged with sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.
Related Content
- Facility where incapacitated woman gave birth to shut down
- Nurse arrested in case of incapacitated woman who gave birth
- A woman in a coma for over 10 years gave birth last month, now police want DNA from men who work at facility
- Facility’s CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth
- Local woman gives birth at home during snow storm
- Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth
- Trump birth control coverage rules blocked nationwide
- Crane opens new manufacturing facility
- Woman gives birth in Chick-fil-A bathroom, baby gets perks
- Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates