Facebook group thanking COVID-19 response workers, reaches 5,000 members

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A little way of saying "thank you" is getting a big response from the community.

Elizabeth Fagg started Hearts of Vigo County.

You can get involved by posting hearts on your window, or around the community.

It's a way to thank those, who are on the front lines, of COVID-19.

Fagg says it doesn't take much to let them know they're cared about.

"I just got to thinking that these doctors, the nurses and emergency personnel," said Fagg, "and these people are all just walking us home in the dark, we have to trust them."

Fagg says more than 5,000 people are part of the Facebook group. You can post pictures of your hearts, and positive messages, there.