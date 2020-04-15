Facebook group provides encouragement for Wabash Valley seniors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Prom, award ceremonies, and graduation are all highlights for seniors.

Many students are saddened by the new direction of their final few months of high school.

That sparked the parent of a high school senior to find a way to support seniors.

She created a Facebook group called 'Wabash Valley Adopt a 2020 senior.'

Anyone can adopt a senior from the group.

One of the seniors that have been adopted is Christina Damanis.

She will graduate this year from Terre Haute South High School.

She was actively involved in several activities all four years.

Damanis plans on pursuing nursing at Saint Mary of the Woods College this fall.

She's prepared for life's next chapter, but she didn't expect to have to say goodbye so soon.

“It was really hard. We never really thought that our last day walking the halls would be before spring break,” Damanis told News 10.

The Wabash Valley Adopt a 2020 senior Facebook group is stepping up to show seniors, like Christina, a little encouragement during this time.

A senior or their parent can post a short bio and picture in the group.

Anyone can comment on the post and ask to adopt the senior.

The senior’s likes and address is shared with that person through a direct message.

They can share support in many forms, including notes and gifts.

“Every day there has been something, and I don’t know how many people have adopted me or anything like that, so it’s a really good surprise to come home to,” Damanis said.

Riverton Parke senior Braydan Harkrider appreciates the community’s support.

“You’re surprised that people are actually coming out and doing this for you,” Harkrider shared.

Parke Heritage senior Evie Land says the size of the gift doesn't matter.

“You don’t even have to spend a bunch of money. You could just send a card, and I think everybody would be grateful for that. Just a very nice note,” Land said.

These small acts of kindness are reaching seniors across the Wabash Valley.

“None of us realized how many people actually cared about our class. So to have everybody just want to make the best of it for us is really nice," Damanis said.

You can join the Facebook group here.