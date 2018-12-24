Facade work continues in downtown Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - There's more progress to keep up the look of downtown Brazil.
Crews have been working on the facade of the Lynn's Pharmacy Office.
They recently placed some new steel beams. The work is happening along U.S. 40.
The goal is to match the existing pharmacy's exterior, and to keep the historic look.
A grant is helping make this work possible.
The pharmacy has already seen some changes, including work to restore brick and windows in the back of the building.
