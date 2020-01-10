Friday Afternoon Update: Details On Flooding And Heavy Rain In The Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Storm Team 10 is currently tracking multiple rounds of heavy rain and possible storms throughout the Wabash Valley. Many areas have already seen up to an inch of rain and much more is expected later tonight and through Saturday.

FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS

All of the Valley is currently under some form of watch or warning. Many of the major creeks and rivers are currently under Flood Warnings. Below are details by the National Weather Service in Lincoln, IL. and Indianapolis, IN.

Wabash River Flood Stages and Forecast

Periods of heavy rainfall will occur over the next several hours. Below are images from Storm Team 10's Futurecast.

Friday afternoon and evening heavy rainfall and storms will begin to once again pick up. Another 1-2 inches will be possible overnight and into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning very early around the hours of 4:00 AM - 8:00 AM we will have a line of storms that may produce strong winds (30-50 MPH) with torrential downpours. With the ground being very saturated, trees may become susceptible to falling over with the high wind expected. Power outtages may occur.

After this line moves through, then we are again going to see heavy rain throughout the morning and early afternoon.

As always, drive very slowly especially at night. Some roadways may experience minor flooding or ponding. Never drive through water. If you come across a road that has become flooded, stop, turn around, and find another route.

Be sure to follow Storm Team 10 throughout the weekend for more updates.