FDA expands e-cigarette investigation

A photo of someone smoking an e-cigarette. (CNN Photo)

The FDA is expanding its investigation into e-cigarettes.

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN)- The FDA is expanding its investigation into e-cigarettes.

The agency is now targeting 21 e-cigarette companies to find out if they been marketing products illegally.

The move comes less than two weeks after the FDA conducted a surprise inspection of e-cigarette maker Juul's Corporate Headquarters in San Francisco.

Agents seized thousands of documents, many relating to sales and marketing.

The investigations are part of the FDA’s crack-down on teen e-cigarette use.

