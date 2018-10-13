FDA expands e-cigarette investigation

(CNN)- The FDA is expanding its investigation into e-cigarettes.

The agency is now targeting 21 e-cigarette companies to find out if they been marketing products illegally.

The move comes less than two weeks after the FDA conducted a surprise inspection of e-cigarette maker Juul's Corporate Headquarters in San Francisco.

Agents seized thousands of documents, many relating to sales and marketing.

The investigations are part of the FDA’s crack-down on teen e-cigarette use.