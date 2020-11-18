Clear

FDA authorizes first rapid Covid-19 self-testing kit for at-home diagnosis

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the first self-test for Covid-19 that can provide rapid results at home.

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 3:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the first self-test for Covid-19 that can provide rapid results at home.

The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is a molecular single-use test available by prescription for self-diagnosis of the coronavirus, the agency said Tuesday.

The rapid test utilizes a molecular amplification technology to detect the virus in people with known or suspected Covid-19 and can return results in 30 minutes, the FDA said.

A molecular Covid-19 test searches for signs of the coronavirus genetic material.

"While COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

The new test, which uses self-collected nasal swab samples, is authorized for people 14 and older with suspected Covid-19 and people under 13 when performed by a health care provider.

It is also authorized for use in point-of-care settings, such as doctor's offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms for all ages but must be collected by a health care provider, the FDA said.

"This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission," Hahn added.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar agreed.

"Making it possible for Americans to do their own rapid COVID-19 self-test at home by prescription is the latest addition to our constantly expanding arsenal of COVID-19 testing options," Azar said in a statement.

But some health experts urged caution.

"The data is just still emerging, Tom Bollyky, the director of the global health program and senior fellow for global health, economics, and development at the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNN. "Obviously with some past emergency use authorizations it pays to be cautious with what the FDA has put out here, but it's certainly a promising sign."

The self Covid-19 home test could be one more step that gets the country closer to a new normality.

"Expanded testing, rapid testing really could be one more tool that brings us back to a life that approaches more normalcy. If we're able to identify at least on, perhaps even a daily basis, what our current viral load is and it helps us make ourselves safer and others," he said.

The new self-testing kit includes a sterile swab, a sample vial, a test unit, batteries and a plastic disposal bag.

The sample collected on the nasal swab is inserted into the vial which then enters the test unit where it is analyzed. The results are displayed on the test unit by a color change in the LED indicators, according to the FDA. Instructions on how to use the test are included with the prescription.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thanksgiving right around the corner, warning from health officials on gatherings

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy at times. High: 54

Image

Sullivan WRV

Image

Loogootee Eastern Greene

Image

ISU returns to practice

Image

Parke Heritage Basketball

Image

Remote learning and eye strain

Image

Knox County passes budget with COVID-19 impacts in mind

Image

Four Wabash Valley non-profit organizations can now help children even more

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 597849

Reported Deaths: 11317
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2600046035
DuPage36941708
Lake31753577
Will31289510
Kane26656415
Winnebago16045231
McHenry11746130
Madison11500200
St. Clair10879246
Champaign931041
Sangamon804779
Peoria7281110
Rock Island7057114
McLean693845
Kankakee680590
Macon546098
Kendall506635
Tazewell499873
LaSalle4885100
DeKalb414644
Adams388840
Boone323229
Whiteside308375
Vermilion299632
Williamson291974
Coles288855
Clinton264752
Ogle232616
Jackson222830
Knox218448
Effingham21619
Grundy212610
Stephenson206718
Henry192812
Marion192140
Randolph182921
Bureau172629
Livingston172515
Morgan170332
Franklin167317
Monroe163143
Macoupin157316
Christian155833
Lee152014
Jefferson150157
McDonough133730
Woodford129823
Iroquois126024
Logan12398
Fayette122326
Douglas114411
Shelby110123
Fulton10807
Union98826
Jersey96523
Montgomery93818
Saline92318
Carroll91123
Jo Daviess90914
Crawford8979
Pike86017
Warren85513
Bond84210
Hancock7988
Perry79316
Cass75715
Wayne73929
Moultrie7239
Greene65421
Lawrence6348
Clark63319
Piatt6215
Clay61616
Edgar60615
Mercer5887
Johnson5872
Ford55821
Richland53619
Washington5272
Jasper52410
Mason52114
De Witt51010
Cumberland4967
White4498
Wabash3996
Massac3402
Menard3341
Pulaski3252
Hamilton3083
Unassigned2960
Marshall2815
Brown2363
Henderson2300
Alexander2202
Scott1940
Schuyler1801
Putnam1750
Edwards1723
Stark1703
Calhoun1670
Gallatin1643
Hardin990
Pope641
Out of IL160

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 262207

Reported Deaths: 5025
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion36874827
Lake23588423
Elkhart14878194
Allen14855271
St. Joseph14700199
Hamilton10648154
Vanderburgh8522107
Tippecanoe698123
Porter684668
Johnson5245160
Vigo499369
Hendricks4973153
Monroe459342
Clark437074
Delaware424499
Madison4069113
LaPorte389883
Kosciusko366239
Warrick286471
Cass278027
Floyd271577
Marshall255838
Howard253473
Wayne249951
Bartholomew248962
Grant214346
Noble212944
Dubois210429
Henry210434
Hancock210248
Boone204053
Jackson178031
Dearborn176628
Morgan174742
Lawrence154743
Shelby152049
Gibson151319
Clinton151219
Knox150413
DeKalb144821
Adams137617
Fayette128928
Daviess128442
LaGrange124524
Miami123010
Harrison120224
Jasper11968
Steuben118413
Wabash118117
Montgomery114424
Posey107613
Decatur107041
Whitley10628
Putnam103724
White103019
Ripley101813
Randolph99313
Wells96020
Huntington9297
Clay89521
Greene88951
Jefferson84413
Scott80117
Starke78817
Jay77310
Perry75220
Fulton70616
Spencer7067
Sullivan70615
Jennings68513
Fountain6387
Orange59228
Washington5905
Carroll57713
Franklin55925
Owen4804
Newton47612
Vermillion4702
Pike46418
Tipton45725
Rush4506
Parke4256
Blackford41010
Pulaski32710
Martin2932
Brown2853
Benton2531
Crawford2391
Union2311
Switzerland2171
Ohio2017
Warren1852
Unassigned0255