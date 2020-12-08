FDA approves at-home COVID-19 testing kit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 diagnostic at-home test. The “all-in-one” test kit gives results in as little as 30 minutes. News 10 spoke with a local pharmacist about the break through to see how it all works.

Americans now won’t need to leave their homes, wait in line for hours for a test, and stand by for days not knowing if they are COVID-19 positive. This is the very first FDA approved at-home self-testing kit for COVID-19.

The Lucira COVID-19 all-in-one test kit has been authorized for home use. It contains self-collected nasal swab samples for those older than 14 years old

The only way to get the self-testing kit is to be prescribed one by a health care provider. The test works by swirling the self-collected sample swab in a vial that is then placed in a test unit. In about 30 minutes, the results can be read directly from the test unit’s light up display to see if you are positive for COVID-19.

Vigo Health Pharmacy owner Alpesh Patel says this is a trustworthy test that will help limit the spread of COVID-19 because of its speed.

“The results are very quick. It’s a 90% accurate result and you get the result in less than 30 minutes,” Patel said, “So instead of waiting for the results for two or three days, now you know if somebody is infected and you can isolate from them and keep your distance.”

Patel spoke about the many benefits this new at-home testing kit can give to communities across the county.

The Lucira COVID-19 all-in-one test kit can be completed entirely at home. From getting the test sample to the results, Patel says it’s incredibly easy to use, but it must be prescribed by a health care provider.

“It’s not like everybody can just get one. Your doctor has to determine if someone is quarantined at home, then they will give you a prescription,” Patel explained.

Patel says this testing kit can help identify positive cases quicker, and do so in an isolated environment. He says this can help businesses stay open with less issues, and help schools stay better protected from any spread.

“Every hospital and doctors office will keep checking patients with COVID-19 testing,” Patel continued, “With this one, before you go somewhere, you’ve already tested yourself and you know if you’re infected or not. So it really helps so you can isolate from the general population.”

Patel says this will allow the appropriate social distancing and contact tracing to happen quicker rather than waiting two to three days for results. He does have some advice for those who use the at home test.

“It is very essential to report the results to the state and take action,” Patel concluded.

Again, this at-home test must be prescribed to you by a health care provider. Patel says this is another measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while we wait for a vaccine to become widely available.