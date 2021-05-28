Clear

FDA OKs 1st targeted drug for common lung cancer mutation

U.S. regulators have approved the first medicine for patients with the most common type of lung cancer whose tumors have a genetic mutation long considered untreatable with drugs.

Posted: May 28, 2021 7:09 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA. (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved the first medicine for patients with the most common type of lung cancer whose tumors have a genetic mutation long considered untreatable with drugs.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it has approved Amgen’s drug Lumakras to treat non-small cell lung cancer with the mutation in patients who have worsened after initial treatment with at least one other drug. Each year, about 13,000 U.S. patients are diagnosed with this cancer and mutation.

This is the first targeted therapy for tumors with a so-called KRAS mutation, the FDA noted. This type of mutation occurs in genes that help regulate cell growth and division. The mutation is involved in many cancer types.

“Today’s approval represents a significant step toward a future where more patients will have a personalized treatment approach,” Dr. Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence, said in a statement.

Amgen said Lumakras, also known as sotorasib, will cost $17,900 per month, though most patients will pay less, depending on health insurance and other factors. Lung cancer is the most common cancer type and is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

The agency also approved diagnostic tests from two companies that can determine if patients have the specific mutation, known as KRAS G12C, targeted by the drug.

Amgen and other drugmakers are working to develop several medicines designed to attack tumors with KRAS mutations.

“KRAS has challenged cancer researchers for more than 40 years,” Dr. David M. Reese, Amgen’s head of research and development, said in a statement.

The FDA approved the drug on an accelerated schedule, based only on early study results, because of its potential and the lack of options for these patients. It is requiring further testing to confirm the drug’s benefit.

In a study including 124 patients, 36% had their tumors shrink or disappear. Improvements lasted for six months or longer for nearly 60% of those who benefited.

Common side effects included diarrhea, joint and muscle pain, fatigue and liver damage. The FDA said the drug should be discontinued if patients develop liver damage or a type of lung disease.

___

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
A Nice, but Cool Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Good Samaritan starts up a Mobile Wellness Center

Image

Experts warn to be careful in the sun on National Don't Fry Day

Image

The minimum wage in Indiana

Image

Kevin has the details on your Memorial Day forecast

Image

The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous makes its return

Image

Flags placed in cemetery to honor veterans in Sullivan County

Image

New Bridge the Gap program could help students get ready for college

Image

A murder, missing person report, and a 2012 fire - the history around Michael Wilson leading to his mother's homicide investigation

Image

Vigo County Councilman Don Morris and his wife Cheryl killed in Myrtle Beach crash

Image

Crime Stoppers: Battery at Walmart

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1379197

Reported Deaths: 25101
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55246610261
DuPage916581296
Will764721012
Lake679411003
Kane59088788
Winnebago33752489
Madison30769522
McHenry28983290
St. Clair28072517
Peoria23358328
Champaign20925148
Sangamon18970237
McLean18448182
Tazewell17118298
Rock Island15176320
Kankakee14397213
Kendall1320996
LaSalle12694247
Macon10909206
DeKalb10026120
Vermilion9892135
Adams8596124
Williamson7500133
Whiteside7186172
Boone677575
Ogle616283
Grundy595276
Clinton577590
Coles572799
Knox5607152
Jackson507064
Henry505069
Livingston486787
Stephenson480184
Woodford479779
Macoupin475987
Effingham474372
Franklin450776
Marion4491116
Jefferson4405121
Monroe436894
Lee418452
Randolph414586
Fulton402359
Logan393562
Morgan391682
Christian377073
Montgomery376974
Bureau375782
Fayette319655
Perry319260
Iroquois307466
McDonough289050
Jersey270650
Douglas259834
Saline258555
Lawrence240725
Shelby231237
Union226440
Crawford213326
Bond208024
Cass200427
Ford183348
Jo Daviess182424
Warren182347
Clark182233
Wayne180253
Pike179953
Hancock178131
Carroll176436
Richland175940
Edgar174140
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162128
De Witt155628
Mason153045
Piatt151914
Clay148643
Mercer148634
Johnson146115
Greene144833
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129719
Menard124112
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7236
Pulaski6957
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52714
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4841
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL10
Unassigned02383

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 742353

Reported Deaths: 13583
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1016881760
Lake54864994
Allen41321685
St. Joseph36681557
Hamilton36102410
Elkhart29129449
Tippecanoe22650222
Vanderburgh22458398
Porter19158320
Johnson18194382
Hendricks17456316
Clark13098192
Madison12871340
Vigo12538251
LaPorte12256219
Monroe12042172
Delaware10867189
Howard10142222
Kosciusko9554117
Hancock8446142
Bartholomew8122156
Warrick7823155
Floyd7713179
Grant7164175
Wayne7114199
Boone6823102
Morgan6665140
Dubois6186117
Marshall6176114
Cass5946107
Dearborn586178
Henry5845106
Noble573285
Jackson506174
Shelby498296
Lawrence4661121
Gibson441592
Harrison438373
DeKalb435585
Clinton432353
Montgomery428189
Whitley402440
Huntington398880
Steuben394557
Miami387868
Jasper379552
Knox374590
Putnam367660
Wabash358281
Adams343955
Ripley343470
Jefferson332982
White322653
Daviess300199
Wells293681
Decatur288192
Fayette283863
Greene283585
Posey272634
LaGrange270971
Scott268355
Clay262547
Randolph243582
Washington243233
Spencer233431
Jennings232849
Starke224655
Fountain215846
Sullivan212642
Owen207356
Jay199231
Fulton197841
Carroll191920
Orange187254
Perry185837
Rush174725
Vermillion171444
Franklin169335
Tipton164645
Parke147516
Pike136434
Blackford135332
Pulaski118246
Newton110835
Brown103141
Crawford101616
Benton99314
Martin90715
Warren82915
Switzerland8018
Union72510
Ohio57711
Unassigned0416