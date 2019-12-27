FDA: Federal tobacco law is now in effect

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- You must now be 21 to purchase tobacco products anywhere in the country.

President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion dollar spending package on December 20.

This includes the Tobacco 21 legislation.

Brandon Halleck with Chances and Services for Youth in Terre Haute sees this as a step in the right direction.

He helps lead a tobacco prevention and cessation program.

"Anyone who has been smoking either started in their teenage or college years and so that is the whole point of this is just to further prevent or using this substance I should say," Halleck said.

This change applies to all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges.

Several states already had this rule in place.

Now, it will take effect across the nation.

"If we can even prevent people from even starting using that substance, then we know that there's a very unlikely chance that they'll ever try to become addicted to it," Halleck said.

Preventing addiction and improving health are the main goals of this legislation.

Tom Weger said he agrees with the move.

"I think that it will positively impact our health services, and it will make people generally more healthy,” Weger said.

Staff at Discount Tobacco on Wabash Avenue tell News 10 it's too soon to know how this will impact business.

"It means we will of course back the law a hundred percent, carding everybody who comes through the threshold to make sure they are the legal age, and business-wise, I'm not for sure how exactly this will affect sales," Amber Stumpp said.

The FDA posted the following message on their website about the legislation.

“Note: On December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.”

It remains unclear how this will be enforced.

Stumpp told News 10 Discount Tobacco has not been notified of when the law goes into effect.

“It’s very frustrating because not knowing when and then not knowing if we should be just selling to 21-year-olds instead of just 18, and not knowing if we’re breaking the law would be the biggest issue,” Stumpp explained.