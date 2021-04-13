FBI wants you to be weary of what you're posting on social media

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- When you go get your vaccine you'll leave with a card. You need to keep this card and take it with you when you receive your second dose, and health officials told News 10 you should also keep this card even after you're fully vaccinated.

Officials told us that right now it's unclear what regulations may happen in the future in regards to the vaccine cards.

However, some people do need these cards now when they travel outside of the country.

This isn't limited to just airports. Some cruise ships are also requiring you to have this card before boarding.

Health officials said that some events could require proof of vaccination. Events such as concerts or sporting events.

Ashlee Stewart with the Vigo County Health Department said, "But if you want to get into a large event, you may have to have your vaccine in order to get into it, and you may have to show the documentation that you actually had it."

Stewart urges you to keep the vaccination cards close, and so does the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The FBI said in the past year we've seen many scams surrounding COVID-19.

Now, the FBI wants to warn us what we could be seeing when it comes to these vaccination cards.

FBI Agent Spencer Brooks told News 10 identity theft has been on the rise.

Brooks said the scams the FBI is seeing have to do with scammers telling you to pay to get the shot.

Now that vaccines are quickly getting out to the public, Brooks said they're seeing a new scam.

Brooks said, "Now we're seeing another way, another way you, another risk associated with identity theft which is vaccine cards when they're posted online."

Brooks told us the reason many people want to post their vaccination cards online is that they are excited they are vaccinated. However, this excitement can come at a cost.

Brooks warns that you're at risk of getting your identity stolen if you post your vaccine card on the internet.

That's because the cards have personal information on them that scammers can use. Brooks said, "Identity theft for the criminals is kind of like a puzzle. Sometimes they come into an entire identity already, and sometimes they have to piece things together. So, maybe they've pulled something from Facebook, or from Twitter from somebody, but then they get another piece of information from your vaccine card."

Brooks told us while your identity won't be stolen completely by your vaccine card, it could add to scammers trying to take advantage of you.

He adds there are things you can do to show people you got vaccinated without putting yourself at risk.

He said, "There are other options for letting your social media followers know that you got vaccinated. You're going to get a sticker, or you could show your arm with a band-aid."

Brooks said the most important thing you can do for yourself is always being aware of what you post on social media.