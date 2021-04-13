Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FBI wants you to be weary of what you're posting on social media

When you go get your vaccine you'll leave with a card. You need to keep this card and take it with you when you receive your second dose, and health officials told News 10 you should also keep this card even after you're fully vaccinated.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- When you go get your vaccine you'll leave with a card. You need to keep this card and take it with you when you receive your second dose, and health officials told News 10 you should also keep this card even after you're fully vaccinated.

Officials told us that right now it's unclear what regulations may happen in the future in regards to the vaccine cards.

However, some people do need these cards now when they travel outside of the country.

This isn't limited to just airports. Some cruise ships are also requiring you to have this card before boarding.

Health officials said that some events could require proof of vaccination. Events such as concerts or sporting events.

Ashlee Stewart with the Vigo County Health Department said, "But if you want to get into a large event, you may have to have your vaccine in order to get into it, and you may have to show the documentation that you actually had it."

Stewart urges you to keep the vaccination cards close, and so does the Federal Bureau of Investigations. 

The FBI said in the past year we've seen many scams surrounding COVID-19.

Now, the FBI wants to warn us what we could be seeing when it comes to these vaccination cards.

FBI Agent Spencer Brooks told News 10 identity theft has been on the rise.

Brooks said the scams the FBI is seeing have to do with scammers telling you to pay to get the shot.

Now that vaccines are quickly getting out to the public, Brooks said they're seeing a new scam.

Brooks said, "Now we're seeing another way, another way you, another risk associated with identity theft which is vaccine cards when they're posted online."

Brooks told us the reason many people want to post their vaccination cards online is that they are excited they are vaccinated. However, this excitement can come at a cost.

Brooks warns that you're at risk of getting your identity stolen if you post your vaccine card on the internet.

That's because the cards have personal information on them that scammers can use. Brooks said, "Identity theft for the criminals is kind of like a puzzle. Sometimes they come into an entire identity already, and sometimes they have to piece things together. So, maybe they've pulled something from Facebook, or from Twitter from somebody, but then they get another piece of information from your vaccine card."

Brooks told us while your identity won't be stolen completely by your vaccine card, it could add to scammers trying to take advantage of you.

He adds there are things you can do to show people you got vaccinated without putting yourself at risk.

He said, "There are other options for letting your social media followers know that you got vaccinated. You're going to get a sticker, or you could show your arm with a band-aid."

Brooks said the most important thing you can do for yourself is always being aware of what you post on social media.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Cloudy to Start, Sunny Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

"...they're either distracted or driving too fast." Commissioners in Vigo Co. allow the use of porta

Image

New Terre Haute Fire Chief

Image

Bloomfield North Knox

Image

North Daviess Clay City

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Noah Livingston

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

C-47 World War 2 Aircraft available for rides at Terre Haute Regional Airport

Image

One out of six people in our area could experience food insecurity this year - here's how you can he

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1282114

Reported Deaths: 23809
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5138889771
DuPage850161240
Will70580954
Lake63797959
Kane54635749
Winnebago30380457
Madison29606511
St. Clair26968499
McHenry26442275
Peoria20276274
Champaign19486136
Sangamon17431229
McLean16418169
Tazewell15400252
Rock Island14057303
Kankakee13317196
Kendall1206690
LaSalle11553228
Macon10083189
DeKalb9041118
Vermilion8969123
Adams8131116
Williamson7159125
Whiteside6668161
Boone628671
Clinton568990
Ogle564378
Grundy554671
Coles547894
Knox5228136
Jackson482163
Effingham465371
Henry464061
Macoupin455081
Livingston452582
Stephenson443879
Marion4374114
Franklin430670
Monroe428890
Woodford428562
Jefferson4123118
Randolph407484
Lee388249
Morgan373179
Montgomery363172
Logan356955
Fulton354850
Bureau349579
Christian347571
Perry312659
Fayette312154
Iroquois288064
Jersey260047
Douglas253635
McDonough251642
Saline246953
Lawrence238525
Shelby223537
Union222840
Crawford208125
Bond195424
Cass194224
Pike174951
Clark174132
Jo Daviess173424
Wayne172051
Warren171746
Hancock171130
Richland170039
Carroll167435
Ford167346
White166126
Edgar165339
Washington162225
Moultrie155625
Clay146542
Greene141832
Piatt140614
Mason139741
Johnson138314
De Witt136023
Wabash134012
Mercer133933
Massac130939
Cumberland127619
Menard117011
Jasper113917
Marshall96517
Hamilton81515
Schuyler6905
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59223
Edwards54412
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4661
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4383
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL10
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 699823

Reported Deaths: 13151
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion955091706
Lake50972934
Allen38686670
Hamilton34087404
St. Joseph33485537
Elkhart26910431
Vanderburgh21960393
Tippecanoe21532212
Johnson17371371
Porter17091297
Hendricks16669309
Clark12615190
Madison12257335
Vigo12115243
Monroe11284166
LaPorte10684204
Delaware10263183
Howard9584211
Kosciusko9022112
Hancock7878139
Bartholomew7818153
Warrick7664155
Floyd7520175
Wayne6854196
Grant6742167
Boone649499
Morgan6355137
Dubois6058117
Marshall5724108
Cass5660102
Dearborn565875
Henry5549100
Noble534983
Jackson490169
Shelby475195
Lawrence4308118
Gibson425888
Harrison425770
Montgomery415486
Clinton414253
DeKalb404683
Huntington374180
Whitley373339
Miami370265
Knox364589
Steuben360157
Putnam351360
Wabash345277
Jasper342946
Adams337052
Ripley333068
Jefferson307179
White306554
Daviess288199
Wells283980
Decatur278592
Fayette276862
Greene268885
Posey267733
Scott258753
Clay251244
LaGrange250270
Randolph233979
Washington229329
Spencer227231
Jennings224147
Fountain207245
Sullivan207241
Starke200052
Owen191056
Fulton189339
Jay185029
Carroll184820
Perry178836
Orange175852
Rush169724
Vermillion165643
Franklin164935
Tipton160743
Parke143616
Blackford132430
Pike129834
Pulaski112745
Newton102734
Brown99040
Crawford96914
Benton95213
Martin82215
Warren78815
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55411
Unassigned0405