FBI searching for escaped Louisville inmate with strong ties to Indiana

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WTHI) - The FBI says they are looking for a man that escaped custody in Louisville, Kentucky - but has strong connections to Indiana.

Federal officials say Anthony Martinez escaped from Louisville Metro Connections on Tuesday.

The FBI says he is wanted in connection to multiple armed bank robberies in Indiana.

Martinez is described as 6'2, weighing 215 pounds.

The FBI says has 'extensive connections' to southern Indiana. He should be considered dangerous. If you see Martinez, you should call 911 or call the FBI at 502-263-6000.