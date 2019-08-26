VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes city council members received their government-issued tablets back from the authorities.
The FBI recently took them.
So far, officials have not released much information about the investigation or what it involves.
We do know agents executed a search warrant at the city's police department about three weeks ago.
Related Content
- FBI returns government-issued tablets to Vincennes city council
- Vincennes city employees asked to turn over government tablets as part of FBI investigation
- Vincennes city council tables food truck ordinance
- Vincennes passes city budget
- Vincennes v2.0; Council looking into tech upgrades for city
- Indiana recommends bid for prison computer tablets
- Vincennes city parks get WIFI
- Vincennes city councilman passes away
- FBI executed search warrant at Vincennes Police Department
- Vincennes mayor says placing chief on leave after FBI search is part of city protocol
Scroll for more content...