FBI keeping a close eye on disinformation ahead election

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)- FBI Special Agents say disinformation could pose a huge threat to this election.

And that's because more people will be using mail-in ballots because of COVID-19.

Special Agent Ben LaBuz said there will be so many mail-in ballots, all the votes may not be counted by the end of election night.

That's when cybercriminals or foreign agencies could try to attack.

Agent LaBuz said they're keeping a close eye on places like China and Russia.

Disinformation can be anything from wrong information on social media, to wrong polling locations.

"We take ballot fraud very seriously and we'll investigate it aggressively. This isn't the only threat but certainly, one that concerns me as people have access to the polls," said LaBuz.

They've assembled a special team to make sure this doesn't happen. Special Agent Paul Keenan said the special task force consists of the Cyber Division, Counterintelligence, and Counter-Terrorism.

They're monitoring criminal activity, secret funding, disinformation, and cyberattacks.

Keenan said it's their job to make sure no votes are tampered with.

"I mean, if you look at the 2016 election there were many attempts to influence the elections, influence how people vote and to sow discord in the American public and we're worried about that," said Keenan.

The voter registration deadline in Indiana is Monday, October 5th.