FBI investigating death at Terre Haute's federal prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death at the Terre Haute's Federal Penitentiary.
Prison officials say 36-year-old Jan Stevens was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday.
Stevens was serving a 30-year prison sentence for conspiracy to affect commerce by robbery and possession of firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence in Virginia in 2011.
Stevens has been an inmate in the prison since January of 2018.
Officials say the FBI is investigating the death.
