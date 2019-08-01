Clear

FBI executed search warrant at Vincennes Police Department

The FBI has executed a search warrant at the Vincennes Police Department.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 11:51 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI/WVUT) - The FBI executed a search warrant at the Vincennes Police Department on Wednesday, according to our news partners at WVUT based at Vincennes University. 

The FBI Field Office in Indianapolis confirmed to News 10 late Thursday morning the FBI was at VPD Wednesday morning. According to WVUT, Police Chief Dusty Luking said his department “has and will fully cooperate with the FBI’s inquiries.” He said a document search warrant was served.

News 10 reached out to the United States Attorney Southern District of Indiana asking about any potential investigation or allegations. The Executive Assistant to U.S. Attorney and First Assistant U.S. Attorney said at this time, the office cannot comment.

As of publish time, a call to Chief Luking for comment had not been returned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Global Big Latch On Courthouse Lawn Sullivan Indiana

Image

How heavy is too heavy? Understanding the long lasting effects of an overweight backpack

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84°

Image

Local law enforcement will use extra man-power during federal executions

Image

TH REX

Image

Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

Image

Local elementary school to begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students

Image

Overnight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 59°

Image

Hey Kevin July 31st

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois