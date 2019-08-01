FBI executed search warrant at Vincennes Police Department

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI/WVUT) - The FBI executed a search warrant at the Vincennes Police Department on Wednesday, according to our news partners at WVUT based at Vincennes University.

The FBI Field Office in Indianapolis confirmed to News 10 late Thursday morning the FBI was at VPD Wednesday morning. According to WVUT, Police Chief Dusty Luking said his department “has and will fully cooperate with the FBI’s inquiries.” He said a document search warrant was served.

News 10 reached out to the United States Attorney Southern District of Indiana asking about any potential investigation or allegations. The Executive Assistant to U.S. Attorney and First Assistant U.S. Attorney said at this time, the office cannot comment.

As of publish time, a call to Chief Luking for comment had not been returned.