FBI assisting in the investigation into Terre Haute Police Department officers after weekend chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned the FBI is assisting in an investigation into allegations against Terre Haute Police Department officers.

Three officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation. This is after claims of improper conduct following this police chase over the weekend.

The police department turned the case over to Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt.

He told us he can't comment specifically on the allegations made, but he did say there was more than one complaint.

In cases like this, his office asks an agency that isn't involved with the case to investigate.

Modesitt said it would take the FBI about 30 days to finish its work. After that, the case will go back to the prosecutor's office to finish its work.

"According to ethical guidelines, any time there's allegations against any law enforcement officer, we have to get an independent agency," Modesitt told us. "Sometimes, it ends up being something we have to take action on. Often, there's no action. It just depends on the facts and circumstances of what happened in this incident."

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.