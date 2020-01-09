FBI agents in Indianapolis focus on election security

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)--The FBI is working to make sure your voting rights are protected. Every couple of months Indianapolis based FBI special agents get together to meet with the media.

Agents say protecting the integrity of elections is one of their top priorities. We took the trip to Indianapolis for Thursday's meeting.

Agents told us they're looking at several potential threats and cybercrimes that could happen during the 2020 election.

Agents in the meeting talked about some of the things they've personally seen and learned from past elections. One of the topics discussed was disinformation. For example, a political party giving a voter the wrong day or, voting location trying to prevent that person, from casting their vote.

Also discussed was the issue of foreign influence. That's when foreign governments interfere or tamper with elections. Now, they couldn't get into specifics with me here.

Agents told us in the 2016 election, they looked into cases where eight states were compromised.

News 10 spoke with Special Agent Ben LaBuz. He said agents want people to know, this is serious.

"It's important that in a democracy we exercise our right to vote and that it's protected. we address every allegation working with us attorney's office and the department of justice in Washington D.C. and our state and local partners," said LaBuz.