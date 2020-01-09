Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FBI agents in Indianapolis focus on election security

Special agents held their quarterly meeting with the media. They talked about tactics cybercriminals can use, and things you should look out for.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)--The FBI is working to make sure your voting rights are protected. Every couple of months Indianapolis based FBI special agents get together to meet with the media.

Agents say protecting the integrity of elections is one of their top priorities. We took the trip to Indianapolis for Thursday's meeting. 

Agents told us they're looking at several potential threats and cybercrimes that could happen during the 2020 election.

Agents in the meeting talked about some of the things they've personally seen and learned from past elections. One of the topics discussed was disinformation. For example, a political party giving a voter the wrong day or, voting location trying to prevent that person, from casting their vote.

Also discussed was the issue of foreign influence. That's when foreign governments interfere or tamper with elections. Now, they couldn't get into specifics with me here.

Agents told us in the 2016 election, they looked into cases where eight states were compromised.

News 10 spoke with Special Agent Ben LaBuz. He said agents want people to know, this is serious.

"It's important that in a democracy we exercise our right to vote and that it's protected. we address every allegation working with us attorney's office and the department of justice in Washington D.C. and our state and local partners," said LaBuz. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Wind, Rain, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Above average temps roll-on

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

The gift of independence

Image

Proposed bill would save taxpayer money on Dreiser Hall project

Image

Four Wabash Valley towns receive much-needed community grants

Image

Checking back in with the Ruth House in Sullivan County

Image

Terre Haute's airport creates five-year wish list with its capital improvement program

Image

River bridge clean-up

Image

FBI and election security

Image

Lion King Auditions Terre Haute Children's Theater

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans