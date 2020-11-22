Register now for Christmas in the Park 5K and 3K

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Runners are gearing up for the 3K and 5k Christmas in the Park Run.

It's an annual event held by the Wabash Valley Road Runner's Club.

The event will be held in Deming Park in Terre Haute on Sunday, December 6th. You can register now for both races.

There's a 5k run and walk for adults and kids and a 3k option for 8th graders and younger.

The little ones can also enjoy the half-mile Reindeer Romp.

The race benefits the organization Clothe a Child.

Here's the link to the organization's Facebook page if you would like more information.