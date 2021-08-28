Family members, friends, and community members honor Tony Elkins

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tony Elkins was a sophomore at West Vigo High School. He was involved in a collision Sunday, August 22nd, which cost him his life. Elkins was on his dirt bike when a driver of a pickup truck, Brent Robertson hit him. Robertson was intoxicated and is currently facing charges.

Elkins told his family if something ever happened to him he would like people to rev their engines in honor of him. Dozens of people gathered outside the Fitzpatrick funeral home on Saturday, August 28th, in their cars, on their dirtbikes, and ATVs.

Elkin's close friend says this gathering would mean a lot to Elkins.

"It would definitely make Tony really happy that there are this many people who care about him. Or are willing to support him. Because like I said Tony's just a great person. He was an easy person to get along with."

If you would like to send flowers to Elkins family click here.