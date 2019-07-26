FAME comes to VU to teach the teachers

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Tom Miller is the general manager at Simona PMC. The plastics manufacturer is looking into how it trains its new employees.

Miller says, "Emphasis has always been purely on four-year degrees, engineering, management. This gives them an opportunity to have hands-on technical background and experience while working."

Miller says giving students the skills before they get a job is crucial.

Miller explains, "That industrial experience is so important. That really sets them up for life success, not just a career."

The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education or FAME is taking two weeks to teach business leaders and other teachers how to best get students ready. FAME teacher Dennis Parker says it's all about expanding on what was normally taught.

Parker says, "Those teachers will not only teach technology like they always have. They will be very deeply engaged in teaching professional behaviors and teaching the manufacturing core exercises. So it's totally new ground for the typical college instructor."

Parker says the need for manufacturing talent only looks to increase.

Park explains, "We expect that to grow to 2.4 million by 2028. And so this is a talent pipeline."

Hoping to build the workforce...one job at a time.