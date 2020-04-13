FAFSA to host Monday evening virtual event

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, current and incoming college students and their families can receive help with the financial aid process.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is hosting a virtual event. It's all about the free application for student aid.
The deadline to file the FAFSA in Indiana is Wednesday.
The help session happens from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday evening.
Education officials will be answering common questions and posting helpful videos.
You can also ask questions of your own.
This will be done through the Learn More Indiana social media accounts.
