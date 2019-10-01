FAFSA starts accepting applications for college aid

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A college education just became a little more affordable.

Starting Tuesday, Hoosier students can file for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education says all students should file, regardless of family income.

Many colleges require a completed FAFSA.

More than $350 million in state financial aid is available, along with billions in federal aid.

The deadline to file is April 15.

To learn more, check out their website here.