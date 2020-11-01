Cloverleaf healthcare now has four resident deaths

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In the Wabash valley, a local long-term care facility is reporting new COVID-19 deaths.
Cloverleaf healthcare in Clay county reported another death.
This brings the total to four resident deaths since Tuesday.
Cloverleaf is now reporting 55 resident and 28 employee cases with no new cases reported in the last 24-hours.
Posted: Nov 1, 2020 3:44 PM
