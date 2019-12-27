Clear

Extreme weather across the country causing headaches for holiday travelers

Although we've seen warmer temperatures for this time of year, it's a different story across the country.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 8:25 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

So, if you're headed out or back home for the holidays, the weather could cause you a few headaches depending on where you go.

For example, across Southern California, winter weather is impacting holiday travel.

In the mountains outside Los Angeles, near white-out conditions caused multiple road and freeway closures.

Police reported 150 cars and trucks stuck on the freeway when snow quickly turned to ice Christmas night.

Adam Lopez, a local truck driver, was one of many who got stuck on Interstate 15.

"We tried going up but we started sliding and we just rolled all the back, back to the gas station," Lopez said.

Forecasters say snowfall totals could reach 18 inches across the Dakotas and Northern Minnesota through Monday.

They also predict this could impact holiday travelers, especially in LA, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco.

A bit closer to the coast, non-stop rain has flooded streets and gusty winds uprooted trees.

The bad weather is forecasted to head east and reach the east coast by the weekend.

