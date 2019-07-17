WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley has entered a heatwave, and it will continue through the rest of the week.
As we start receiving updates on cooling centers and other important information you will need to keep you and your family safe, this page will be your one-stop for the latest information.
STORM TEAM 10 LATEST FORECAST
DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 10 APP FOR IOS AND ANDROID
Cooling Centers
Sullivan County
- Word of Life Church at 502 North Court Street in Sullivan - Open to everyone on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Greene County
- The North Shelter House at the Bloomfield Park - Open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
- The Bloomfield Community Building - Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Edgar County
- Brocton City Hall
- Human Resource Center of Paris
- Kansas Christian Church
- Paris Fire Training Center
For more information, you can reach out to the Edgar County ESDA at 812-466-3180.
Related Content
- Extreme heat moves into the Wabash Valley - here are the resources you need to stay safe
- March Madness heats up the Wabash Valley
- Tips to stay safe in the heat
- Many adjusting to heat wave in the Wabash Valley, experts offer safe summer suggestions
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers
- Earthquakes in the Wabash Valley
Scroll for more content...