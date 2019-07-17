Extreme heat moves into the Wabash Valley - here are the resources you need to stay safe

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley has entered a heatwave, and it will continue through the rest of the week.

As we start receiving updates on cooling centers and other important information you will need to keep you and your family safe, this page will be your one-stop for the latest information.

STORM TEAM 10 LATEST FORECAST

DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 10 APP FOR IOS AND ANDROID

Cooling Centers

Sullivan County

Word of Life Church at 502 North Court Street in Sullivan - Open to everyone on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Greene County

The North Shelter House at the Bloomfield Park - Open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Bloomfield Community Building - Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Edgar County

Brocton City Hall

Human Resource Center of Paris

Kansas Christian Church

Paris Fire Training Center

For more information, you can reach out to the Edgar County ESDA at 812-466-3180.