Extreme heat moves into the Wabash Valley - here are the resources you need to stay safe

As we start receiving updates on cooling centers and other important information you will need to keep you and your family safe, this page will be your one-stop for the latest information.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 3:11 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley has entered a heatwave, and it will continue through the rest of the week.

STORM TEAM 10 LATEST FORECAST 
Cooling Centers

Sullivan County

  • Word of Life Church at 502 North Court Street in Sullivan - Open to everyone on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. 

Greene County

  • The North Shelter House at the Bloomfield Park - Open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
  • The Bloomfield Community Building - Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Edgar County

  • Brocton City Hall
  • Human Resource Center of Paris
  • Kansas Christian Church
  • Paris Fire Training Center

For more information, you can reach out to the Edgar County ESDA at 812-466-3180.

Dangerous Heat Moving In:
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

