Extreme heat dangers - how you can stay safe as the temperature rises

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is no escaping heat like this.

Especially, for people who work outdoors like Baesler's Market employee Ryan All.

All has been providing his cart-pushing and grocery-loading services at Baesler's for 20 years, and he says this is the most severe weather he's ever experienced on the job.

He says while he enjoys his job, days like this are taxing.

"Today is really a test with the heat and stuff, but I get through it."

All comes to work completely prepared with all the essentials to stay safe.

"I use these cooling towels, and water, and Gatorade and stuff."

He says it's important to take breaks, find shady areas and drink a lot of fluids throughout the day.

His boss Bob Baesler says no matter rain or shine...or scorching temperatures like today, All is always a good sport.

"We're very grateful to have employees like Ryan, that are positive no matter what the weather conditions are," Baesler said.

Baesler says that extreme heat like this can be dangerous and he encourages his workers to take as many breaks as needed.

"Heat is the number one cause of fatalities...so you definitely can't be out too long," Baesler said.

These hot and humid temperatures don't look to be going away anytime soon, and it's important to listen to your body, stay properly hydrated, and take rest breaks when needed.