Extra police brought in for VCSC meeting as masks continue spark emotion n parents

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Masking and schools. It's been a hot topic in Vigo County.

A Vigo County School Corporation meeting is underway, and Superintendent Rob Haworth is expected to talk about the mask mandate in the schools.

While at the meeting, News 10's Hannah Follman reports an increased police presence.

Some parents were speaking out against the mandate and even protesting outside of corporation offices last week.

News 10's Hannah Follman will continue to follow this story and bring you more tonight on News 10 on myFOX10 and News 10 Nightwatch.