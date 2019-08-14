Clear

Extra patrols in place for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Starting on Wednesday, Indiana law enforcement agencies are joining thousands nationwide in the annual campaign.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Drive sober or get pulled over.

The focus is a zero-tolerance crackdown on impaired drivers.

Statistics show one person is killed every 48 minutes by a drunk driver, with the average cost of an OVWI is around $10,000.

"I think one thing we are going to do here in Vigo County really well...we work together in agencies in law enforcement. We're going to be out here looking for impaired driving and hopefully saving someone from getting injured because of someone's poor decision," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.

Extra patrols will run through the Labor Day weekend.

Sunny and cooler.
