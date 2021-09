WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The State of Indiana says extra SNAP benefits under the American Rescue Plan end Wednesday.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration wants to remind families of the change.

Under the act, SNAP benefits increased by 15 percent.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will undergo a second change in October. That's when benefits increase due to an update to the Thrifty Food Program.

