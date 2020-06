VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is making progress to eliminate its jail overcrowding problem.

We talked with County Commissioner President Brad Anderson on Tuesday for an update on the new jail.

He told us the exterior drainage and foundation work is done.

Crews are now working to put up walls and install interior piping.

Anderson said COVID-19 and the recent weather caused some delays, but work is still moving along.

Early 2022 was the most recent completion date from county officials.