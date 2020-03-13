Clear
Extended interview with Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited Hoosier communities on Friday to talk about how the state is handling the COVID-19 outbreak. Crouch made her first stop at WTHI's studios.

Mar 13, 2020
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited Hoosier communities on Friday to talk about how the state is handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Crouch made her first stop at WTHI's studios.

We asked her about test kits and why some communities don't have them - and what people can do if they think they might have the virus.

Click play on the video to see her full interview.

