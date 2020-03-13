TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited Hoosier communities on Friday to talk about how the state is handling the COVID-19 outbreak.
Crouch made her first stop at WTHI's studios.
We asked her about test kits and why some communities don't have them - and what people can do if they think they might have the virus.
Click play on the video to see her full interview.
Related Content
- Extended interview with Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch
- Lt. Gov. Crouch visits Sullivan
- Indiana Lieutenant Governor takes a tour of Sullivan
- Crouch announces $11M awarded to 21 rural communities
- Indiana's Lieutenant Governor stops by WTHI to talk Next Level Agenda
- Indiana BMV extends hours for polling place identification
- Indiana hopes to extend health insurance program to 2030
- Questions raised over bill to extend Indiana voting hours
- Hundreds attend funeral for 1st Lieutenant Cullen of Bicknell
- Honoring the Badge: Vigo County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Mike Anderson
Scroll for more content...