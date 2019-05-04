Clear

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

Posted: May. 4, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Hollie Silverman, CNN

(CNN) -- An explosion rocked parts of an Illinois town Friday night, killing one person, injuring four others and leaving two missing, authorities said.

The blast happened at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan, about 40 miles north of Chicago, police said. The company describes itself as a manufacturer of specialty silicone chemicals.

The "catastrophic explosion" hit around 9:30 p.m. local time, said Cmdr. Joe Florip, a Waukegan police spokesman.

One person was found dead Saturday morning, Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said. He referred further questions to the coroner's office.

The search for the other two missing people has been suspended due to dangerous conditions and concerns about structural stability, Lenzi said.

The building's owner and emergency officials will bring in some "heavy-duty equipment" to remove debris.

The fire has been extinguished, and hazardous materials technicians and other teams are on the scene and searching, Lenzi said. No cause has been determined, and the state fire marshal will assist with an investigation, he said.

Florip said the plant was open at the time of the explosion.

Lenzi said everyone affected was an employee working at the time. Four were taken to area hospitals with moderate to serious injuries, officials said. Two others were seen but requested no treatment.

Estimated damage to top $1 million

Florip said he would "categorize this as a massive explosion."

"Many neighboring properties are going to have damage," he said.

Damage is estimated at more than $1 million, Lenzi said. The blast affected at least five other nearby buildings.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter it was aware of "a very loud explosion sound" and "ground shaking."

Authorities later said they had no concern about air quality or a need to shelter in place.

Lenzi recalled one "fire instance" there over the last 10 years. The plant has been "very responsive" and was "safety cautious after the incident from the previous fire," he said. "We have had no instances as far as code violations or anything like that with the plant."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

THAAR organizes garage sale benefiting local kids

Image

Weather impact on honey bees

Image

Bryce's Battle

Image

Plans move forward to rebuild Kat A Korner Diner

Image

Volunteers deal with rain during city-wide cleanup

Image

Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: One Year Later

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local kids learn Jiu-Jitsu in anti-bullying program

Image

Bloomfield Pool set to host duck derby

