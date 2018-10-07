Explosion along roadway shakes Indianapolis neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say an explosion in the median of a roadway shook an Indianapolis neighborhood.

No one was injured in Wednesday night’s explosion in the Irvington neighborhood. The blast was reportedly felt for blocks away, knocked pictures off walls of homes and left a hole in the median.

Broadcasters report that a man driving in the area recorded video of the explosion with a dashcam. Indianapolis police say they’re investigating the cause of the explosion.