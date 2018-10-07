INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say an explosion in the median of a roadway shook an Indianapolis neighborhood.
No one was injured in Wednesday night’s explosion in the Irvington neighborhood. The blast was reportedly felt for blocks away, knocked pictures off walls of homes and left a hole in the median.
Broadcasters report that a man driving in the area recorded video of the explosion with a dashcam. Indianapolis police say they’re investigating the cause of the explosion.
Related Content
- Explosion along roadway shakes Indianapolis neighborhood
- Transportation officials warn heat can damage roadways
- McDonald's brings back Shamrock Shakes, Szechuan sauce
- Multiple crews called to house fire southwest of Indianapolis; explosion reported
- ISP: 10 fatalities on state roadways over holiday weekend
- New system streamlines reporting of Indiana roadway problems
- Vincennes University to renovate Shake hall along with library
- Carrier delays, reduces upcoming Indianapolis layoffs
- Indianapolis airport looking at retail, food changes
- Indianapolis Fire Department reviewing Flora fire probe
Scroll for more content...