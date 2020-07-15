Explanation on court rulings with federal executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- This week in Terre Haute there have been federal executions taking place. With federal executions come lots of court orders. With court orders come confusion.

There have been a lot of back and forth on each case pertaining to federal executions this week.

Preliminary injunctions have put a hold on the executions. Whether it delays the execution or takes it away all together only time will tell. With everything going on it can be confusing for people to understand.

Today we spoke with a Vigo County Prosecutor to have him help clear up what is going on in the courts.

Terry Modesitt says that all the back and forth is completely normal in a case. He says that because there are different cases you will have different rulings for each.

This applies to supreme court cases as well. The supreme court who ruled in favor of the plaintiff on Monday to set forth the execution has not ruled for the other two happening this week. Even though the Supreme Court is the highest court, it cannot rule on the other cases unless the cases reach them.

Modesitt says, "If it's denied then the other party is going to try to appeal it and keep try to appeal it to a higher court to see if they can get a higher court to change the lower courts ruling."

Basically, each side wants their case to win. So taking the case from court to court is the best way to reach a verdict in either side's favor.