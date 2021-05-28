Experts warn to be careful in the sun on National Don't Fry Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Studies show one in five people are diagnosed with skin cancer.

That stat is something to remember as we head into Memorial Day Weekend.

Friday is National Don't Fry Day. The goal of the day is to raise awareness about sun safety.

Nurse Practitioner Andrea Brewer spoke with us and said it's important to wear sunscreen, sunglasses, wide-brimmed hats, long sleeves, and to stay in the shade.

"So being preventative early is probably the best measure. As I always tell my patients, it's better to be preventative and do maintenance rather than to fix problems later," Brewer said.

Brewer adds that people want to be outside and enjoy the sun after the winter months - but she cautions doing so safely.