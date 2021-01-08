Experts warn of rise in scams as COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues

(WTHI) - Government officials are expecting a rise in scams, targeting the COVID-19 vaccine.

That's as vaccine distribution continues throughout country.

Experts say scammers are contacting people through unsolicited calls, texts, e-mails and social media messages. They claim to offer the COVID-19 vaccine, or access to it.

CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana, Tim Maniscalo, says if anyone reaches out to you about vaccine access, it's a red flag.

"You're not going to be solicited, just randomly, to get one of these COVID vaccines, or testing kit, or something like that," he said, "There is a distribution system."

If you're unsure if a message, or call, you received is a scam, The BBB recommends the following: