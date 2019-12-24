Experts warn giving pets as gifts may not be a good idea

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's the day before Christmas and that means last-minute shopping.

However, not everything is meant to be a gift this holiday season.

At the Terre Haute Humane Society, employees say pets are a prime example of something that shouldn't be given as a gift.

While a new puppy or cat is cute... it's not always on someone else's gift list.

In fact, buying an animal without talking about it with the party involved can lead to returns.

Giving a shelter animal back after being adopted can cause anxiety and stress for the animal.

It's a big responsibility to be a pet owner...and while it's exciting to make the big buy, it's not always realistic.

Sarah Valentine, the manager at the Terre Haute Humane Society tells us it's more than finding the animal adorable but rather bonding with it as a family.

"People think getting puppies for their family is so cute and oh it's gonna be the best Christmas ever but there's a lot of responsibility that goes with that. Our goal is to get them in the right home and stay there," Valentine explained.

Valentine tells us that returns are something they see regularly during the holidays and remind families that it's important to be fully prepared before making the purchase.

"You have some that we're here really long and got into a home and then a few days later they're brought back and they show it and they will not eat for several days they'll just kind of lay around and mope it's really really heartbreaking to sit around and watch that," Valentine shared.

So if you're buying a pet this holiday season be sure to be prepared beforehand and always visit the shelter first to make sure it's a good fit for your family.