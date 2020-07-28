Experts warn bars could see another shutdown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As Coronavirus cases surge, experts warn local bars could see another shutdown.

With a lack of income, it could really hurt small businesses or even lead to closure.

Terre Haute resident, Robert Flott, works closely with both the music and bar scene.

Flott took to social media to voice his thoughts on a potential closure, advocating for smaller bars.

News 10 reached out to Flott after learning he also wrote a letter to state leaders.

The letter addressed Governor Eric Holcomb, Tonya Pfaff, Jon Ford, Todd Rokita, Alan Morrison, Bob Heaton, and Bruce Borders.

The letter asked leaders to consider lowering fees for bars unable to pay liquor licenses and other daily expenses.

Local bars rely on income through customers and for those bars that don't sell food, it will be difficult to bounce back after another shutdown.

Expenses like liquor licenses can cost businesses roughly $1,000 a year plus additional fees.

"If you say they can only run at 50% or 75% capacity, you're saying you can only make half as much money as you normally could and that's really not a fair way to assess things," said Flott.

Instead, he would like to see local leaders consider granting business owners a hiatus on their taxes and fees until they can fully open up again.

"It has to operate at 50% capacity then by all rights make their fees 50%. If it's 75% make their fees 75%. Pro-rate it, let them pay what they can pay."

Flott tells us he did receive a few responses to the letter. However, there has not been an official change as a result of the letter.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring updates as we learn more.