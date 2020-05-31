Experts say there are prior tasks you should do before during your AC on

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The countdown to summer is on.

That means keeping your home at a comfortable temperature is a priority.

Even though we're talking about air conditioning, John Bays said the first step starts with the furnace.

"Before you ever turn your air conditioning unit on you should always check your filter inside," said Bays.

Bays said make sure it's not discolored.

"If it's not clean spray it off with the hose before you turn it on so you don't have overheating issues."

The AC unit is usually shut down for six months.

Bays said there may be some smells after turning on the system for the first time.

Some of those are common.

Bays said the earlier in the day you turn your system on the better.

"A big problem a lot of people run into is they'll leave their AC off until it's already hot in the house and then your AC has to struggle to try and catch back up," said Bays.

He keeps his thermostat on 70 to level out the house.

Bays said taking these steps will keep your home comfortable all summer long.

"Of course keep your furnace filter changed keep it checked and keep the outdoor unit cleaned and that'll all help with your bills," said Bays.

Bays said you'd want to get your unit checked earlier in the year towards the spring.