Experts say knowing when to seek mental help is important

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stressful time for people across the country along with those right here in the Wabash Valley.

News 10 spoke with officials with the FSA Counseling Center.

They say most everybody around the world is experiencing some form of loss right now. That can trigger the grieving process.

Officials say this can take many forms. However, the important thing is knowing when to seek help.

"There's a lot of changes going on that are happening quickly is some aspects. But then they're drawing out in the others. So there's a lot of anxiety which leads to depression too because you don't know how to cope with things. But there's a lot of help out there," Jaymie Wood told us.

Officials say some agencies will reduce fees to get people the help they need.