Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you want your tax refund sooner rather than later experts say file online.
The Indiana Department of Revenue is encouraging you to go digital. Experts say filing online can get you your refund six times faster than if you file on paper. They add opting for direct deposit can save you an additional week.
The Indiana Department of Revenue reports online filings also tend to be more accurate.
You may qualify to file your taxes for free online. That's through a state program called INfreefile. You can learn more at freefile.dor.in.gov.
