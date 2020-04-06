Experts answer your questions about COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It all started with a social media post from Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken. He talked about how people should be taking this pandemic very seriously.

After that, a lot of people had questions about the virus and the things surrounding it.

Monday, 6 local leaders and health officials gathered in the Vigo County Annex to answer your questions about COVID-19.

They all answered many questions involving the virus, social distancing, essential workers and how they can stay safe.

One question was are our hospitals properly equipped and staffed for this new health issue?

Both hospital administrators said they are prepared. They said they've been working together getting ready for a possible surge in patients.

Another question was how can you keep your family safe if you are an essential employee. Joni Wise, with the Vigo County Health Department, said it's important to be vigilant. She said when you get home from work you should"t wear your shoes inside, wash your hands and face immediately, put your clothes in the washer or a plastic bag and get in the shower.

Dr. Darren Brucken said it is important to get this information out and it's important for you to continue educating others.

"We thought it was very important to get it out in a timely manner because right now is a critical juncture in what we're doing about virus control. We have to be diligent right now because that window of opportunity is fast closing," Brucken said. "Educate everybody, because if we all do things in a very small circle then every small circle does the same thing, then we get a community effort from that and that's really what we need right now."

If you have a question that did not get answered or you think of a new question, you can still get those answered through the Vigo County Health Department's website or Facebook page. Dr. Brucken said they are very busy right now, but they do want to answer your COVID-19 questions as best as they can.

If you missed the panel discussion on Monday, you can find the entire thing, here.