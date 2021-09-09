Experts Warn: Don't Forget Your Flu Shot

TERRE HAUTE (WTHI) - As summer comes to a close, health experts are urging Americans to get a flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone above the age of six months get vaccinated for the flu.

As flu season usually occurs in the fall and winter, health experts say getting the shot in September and October is the best way to protect yourself from the virus.

The flu shot can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

