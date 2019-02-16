Expert explains why we see deer in the city

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Many of you raised an interesting question after a deer ran through a Terre Haute restaurant last week. We took that question to the experts.

You may remember, News 10 told you about a deer that crashed through two windows at Taco Casita. The restaurant is located along Third Street in Terre Haute.

Many asked why a deer would even be in the city so we told an urban wildlife biologist about the incident. She says accidents like this happen more than you think.

Jessica Merkling says, "There's this big misconception that wild life, and specifically deer, don't do well in urban areas but it’s actually quite the opposite. Deer are really, really adaptable and so they survive and thrive really well in both rural and urban environments."

Merkling says keep your distance if you see a deer in an urban area. Also, avoid feeding wild animals so they do not try to venture into city.