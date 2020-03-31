Expectant mothers in the Wabash Valley share their experiences navigating pregnancy and childbirth during coronavirus pandemic

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus pandemic has left a lot of things up in the air, but one thing that must go on is childbirth.

News 10 caught up with some Wabash Valley mothers who shared their experiences navigating through this journey.

Shalynne Addison just had a baby a few days ago.

She chose to have a home birth.

While it's not for everyone, Addison said it could be a good option in the midst of this public health crisis.

"Home birth needs to be something that you've researched, and that you've decided that it's a good fit for you, and that you're a good candidate for it as well. You need to be healthy and not have really any high risk problems going into it, so as long as you're doing your research, you're talking to people, you're getting opinions and stuff, I think it's a good choice," said Addison.

Addison is also a Doula.

That's a trained pregnancy and child birth support professional.

She said she's spoken to several expectant mothers who have shared their concerns about childbirth and hospital restrictions in place.

Addison said this has just been an added stress for several mothers.

"Especially too with having a Doula, with the hospital restrictions in place, if you're wanting your husband, or your partner, whoever to go with you, then you can't take your Doula with you. You're going to have to make a choice," said Addison.

She wants to remind people that this is a very difficult time for new and expectant mothers.

She said it's important to do what you can to make things a little bit easier.

That's why she made the choice to have a home child-birth.

"For people who have somebody that's pregnant in their life, make sure you're checking in with them and seeing how they're doing mentally, and just trying to support them as much as you can. Even if it's from a distance," said Addison.

Again, it is important to note at home births are not for everyone, so it's important to do your research and find the best fit for you.

We should note, you should always consult your health care provider when it comes to important medical decisions like childbirth.

News 10 also caught up with Kayla Pugh.

She's currently five months pregnant with her first child.

She's due in August.

Right now, Pugh has a baby shower planned for June, and a wedding planned for September.

All of those things are of course up in the air.

Pugh said she's also not working right now.

As an expectant mother, she said she never thought her first pregnancy would go like this.

It's a scary time, but she said she's just trying to take things day by day and stay positive.

"I mean there's people that are in way worse situations out there than what I am, and I try to think that everyday. I have a roof over my head, we have food. I mean, my baby is healthy. I'm healthy, and that's really the only thing that I'm thinking about right now," said Pugh.

Pugh said she's grateful for her fiancee and mother's support during this hard time.