Expansion continues at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- This new approval will now welcome six box hangers to the airport.

Right now three are being built.

This is all on the west quad of the airport.

There are three that are already built. Those are up for grabs.

With them, Jeff Hauser hopes to bring more faces to the area.

"What we're doing is trying to bring in a few larger aircraft and that helps with fuel sales and try to bring more people in. We're starting to spread to that really helps us with our location right here on the eastside," said Hauser. He's the executive director of the airport.

The prices for you to lease a hanger can vary. For example, for five years, the starting cost is $650 a month, for three, $700 a month and for one month is $750.

There's also utility costs.

Hauser said the project cost nearly $1.2 million.

A price he said is worth every penny.

"Our intent is to continue to keep growing with the eastside. We're looking now at about 10 more based aircraft coming in it doesn't sound like a lot but for us, that's big numbers. ">

Hauser said the three hangers that're being built are already claimed.

He expects the work to be done in the spring.