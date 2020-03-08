Folks get the chance to check out unique creatures at exotic pet expo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people got up close and personal with some exotic animals this weekend.

That's with the Terre Haute Exotic Pet Expo.

Those who stopped by got to check out birds, snakes, lizards and other exotic animals.

Vendors from all across Indiana and neighboring states bring their animals to the event.

Organizers said the public interest in these exotic animals is growing all the time.

"Basically people still want to be connected to nature, so you can't have a puppy, or a kitten, maybe you can have a little bird or something," said Ron Billingsley, show promoter.

The expo is put on every three months at the Vigo County Fairgrounds.